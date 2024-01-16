The Social Honolulu 1170 Auahi Street Ste 250
Cold Dishes
- Ginger Hamachi$25.00
hamachi sashimi, ginger green onion sauce, tobiko, jalapeño masago, onions, shoyu, cilantro (7 pieces)
- Hamachi Jalapeño$25.00
hamachi sashimi, jalapeño, cucumber, furikake, yuzu soy vinaigrette, bubu arare, green onions (7 pieces)
- Hiyayako$17.00
cold tofu, ginger sauce, yuzu soy vinaigrette, kimchee citrus oroshi, harizuke, furikake, shaved bonito
- Ponzu Oyster Shooters$20.00
raw oysters, soy vinaigrette, kimchee citrus oroshi, tobikko, jalapeño masago, green onions (6 shooters)
- Tofu Salad$19.00
lettuce, tofu, cucumbers, harizuke, tomatoes, onions, carrots, wonton strips, kizami nori, yuzu soy vinaigrette
Tofu Salad
lettuce, tofu, cucumbers, harizuke, tomatoes, onions, carrots, wonton strips, kizami nori, yuzu soy vinaigrette
Fried Dishes
- Agedashi Tofu$15.00
fried tofu, tentsuyu, kimchee citrus oroshi, kizami nori
- Buffalo Chicken$19.00
crispy bite sized chicken with house made buffalo sauce & ranch
- Dynamite Chicken$19.00
crispy bite sized chicken with sweet chili and firecracker drizzle
- Fish and Chips$23.00
crispy fried basa filet, tsukudani aioli, served w/fries
- Fries$13.00
crispy fries tossed in our house seasoning with your choice of preparation
- Garlic Chicken$19.00
crispy bite sized chicken with sweet garlic soy with furikake
- Ginger Chicken$19.00
crispy bite sized chicken with cold ginger chicken sauce
- Honey Walnut Shrimp$20.00
shrimp tempura, honey walnut sauce, sweet toasted walnuts (10 pieces)
- OG Social Pork$31.00
fried pork bites, mushrooms, onions, marmalade, The Social succotash
- Paniolo Pork$31.00
fried pork bites, tomatoes, cilantro, paniolo sauce, pickled onions
- Salt and Vinegar Chicken$19.00
crispy bite sized chicken tossed in salt & vinegar seasoning
- Shrimp Spring Rolls$17.00
crispy fried bird nest rice paper wrapped shrimp rolls, chili pepper water Thai vinaigrette
- Smoked Guava Pork$31.00
fried pork bites, guava glaze, The Social succotash
- Truffle Parmesan Brussel Sprouts$15.00
fried brussel sprouts, truffle oil, shredded parmesan
- Zucchini Fries$13.00
breaded and fried zucchini, chipotle aioli
Grilled Dishes
- Chef's Ribeye$39.00
USDA CHOICE steak, sautéed onions and mushrooms, orange beurre blanc, fried shallots
- Grilled Sous Vide Pork Belly Bao Sliders$14.00
pork belly, daikon kimchee, steamed bao bun (3 sliders)
- Kalbi$35.00
1 lb boneless kalbi, grilled onions, assorted banchan
- Pulehu Ribs$33.00
grilled short ribs w/ SOCIAL seasoning, served w/ SOCIAL’s pickled onions & SOCIAL’s chili pepper water vinaigrette
- The Social Ribeye$39.00
USDA CHOICE steak, red wine demi glace, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pickled onions
Hot Dishes
- Garlic Bacon Fried Rice$19.00
sautéed garlic, caramelized onions, bacon, corn, special sauce, harizuke, 2 eggs
- Garlic Shrimp$24.00
food truck style garlic shrimp, rice
- Glazed Salmon$25.00
pan seared salmon, sweet spicy gochujang glaze, topped w/ beurre blanc, served w/ veg d’jour
- Kimchee Fried Rice$19.00
garlic bacon fried rice, kimchee, bi bim bap sauce, 2 eggs
- Lup Chong Basa$26.00
grilled basa filet, lup chong, ginger sauce, tsukudani aioli, soy vinaigrette, sautéed veggies
- Miso Ribeye$39.00
USDA CHOICE steak, miso glazed, onions, bubu arare, kimchee citrus oroshi, kizami nori, pickled onions
- The Social Moco$23.00
beef patty, crispy corn beef, sautéed onions and mushrooms, 2 eggs, brown gravy, rice
- Truffle Bacon Penne Pasta$26.00
bacon, black truffle pate, beurre blanc, penne, shredded parmesan
- Uni Mentaiko Spaghetti$28.00
uni mentaiko cream sauce, ikura, mentaiko, fried garlic chips, green onions, kizami nori
Quesadillas Burgers Tacos
- Bacon Cheeseburger$21.00
beef patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, onion, mayo, ketchup, served w/fries
- Banh Mi Burger$21.00
beef patty, pickled veggies, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, mayo, sriracha, served w/fries
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$20.00
grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions, salsa, sour cream, served w/fries
- Fish Tacos$21.00
crispy fried basa, cabbage, pickled onions, tsukudani aioli, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, served w/fries
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$21.00
beef patty, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, truffle oil, mayo, served w/fries
- Pepperoni and Cheese Quesadilla$19.00
shredded mozzarella, fried pepperoni, marinara dipping sauce, served w/fries