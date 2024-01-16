The Social Honolulu 1170 Auahi Street Ste 250
Cold Dishes
- Ginger Hamachi$25.00
hamachi sashimi, ginger green onion sauce, tobiko, jalapeño masago, onions, shoyu, cilantro (7 pieces)
- Hamachi Jalapeño$25.00
hamachi sashimi, jalapeño, cucumber, furikake, yuzu soy vinaigrette, bubu arare, green onions (7 pieces)
- Hiyayako$17.00
cold tofu, ginger sauce, yuzu soy vinaigrette, kimchee citrus oroshi, harizuke, furikake, shaved bonito
- Ponzu Oyster Shooters$20.00
raw oysters, soy vinaigrette, kimchee citrus oroshi, tobikko, jalapeño masago, green onions (6 shooters)
- Tofu Salad$19.00
lettuce, tofu, cucumbers, harizuke, tomatoes, onions, carrots, wonton strips, kizami nori, yuzu soy vinaigrette
Fried Dishes
- Agedashi Tofu$15.00
fried tofu, tentsuyu, kimchee citrus oroshi, kizami nori
- Buffalo Chicken$19.00
crispy bite sized chicken with house made buffalo sauce & ranch
- Dynamite Chicken$19.00
crispy bite sized chicken with sweet chili and firecracker drizzle
- Fish and Chips$23.00
crispy fried basa filet, tsukudani aioli, served w/fries
- Fries$13.00
crispy fries tossed in our house seasoning with your choice of preparation
- Garlic Chicken$19.00
crispy bite sized chicken with sweet garlic soy with furikake
- Ginger Chicken$19.00
crispy bite sized chicken with cold ginger chicken sauce
- Honey Walnut Shrimp$20.00
shrimp tempura, honey walnut sauce, sweet toasted walnuts (10 pieces)
- OG Social Pork$31.00
fried pork bites, mushrooms, onions, marmalade, The Social succotash
- Paniolo Pork$31.00
fried pork bites, tomatoes, cilantro, paniolo sauce, pickled onions
- Salt and Vinegar Chicken$19.00
crispy bite sized chicken tossed in salt & vinegar seasoning
- Shrimp Spring Rolls$17.00
crispy fried bird nest rice paper wrapped shrimp rolls, chili pepper water Thai vinaigrette
- Smoked Guava Pork$31.00
fried pork bites, guava glaze, The Social succotash
- Truffle Parmesan Brussel Sprouts$15.00
fried brussel sprouts, truffle oil, shredded parmesan
- Zucchini Fries$13.00
breaded and fried zucchini, chipotle aioli
Grilled Dishes
- Chef's Ribeye$39.00
USDA CHOICE steak, sautéed onions and mushrooms, orange beurre blanc, fried shallots
- Grilled Sous Vide Pork Belly Bao Sliders$14.00
pork belly, daikon kimchee, steamed bao bun (3 sliders)
- Kalbi$35.00
1 lb boneless kalbi, grilled onions, assorted banchan
- Pulehu Ribs$33.00
grilled short ribs w/ SOCIAL seasoning, served w/ SOCIAL’s pickled onions & SOCIAL’s chili pepper water vinaigrette
- The Social Ribeye$39.00
USDA CHOICE steak, red wine demi glace, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pickled onions
Grilled Sous Vide Pork Belly Bao Sliders
pork belly, daikon kimchee, steamed bao bun (3 sliders)
Hot Dishes
- Garlic Bacon Fried Rice$19.00
sautéed garlic, caramelized onions, bacon, corn, special sauce, harizuke, 2 eggs
- Garlic Shrimp$24.00
food truck style garlic shrimp, rice
- Glazed Salmon$25.00
pan seared salmon, sweet spicy gochujang glaze, topped w/ beurre blanc, served w/ veg d’jour
- Kimchee Fried Rice$19.00
garlic bacon fried rice, kimchee, bi bim bap sauce, 2 eggs
- Lup Chong Basa$26.00
grilled basa filet, lup chong, ginger sauce, tsukudani aioli, soy vinaigrette, sautéed veggies
- Miso Ribeye$39.00
USDA CHOICE steak, miso glazed, onions, bubu arare, kimchee citrus oroshi, kizami nori, pickled onions
- The Social Moco$23.00
beef patty, crispy corn beef, sautéed onions and mushrooms, 2 eggs, brown gravy, rice
- Truffle Bacon Penne Pasta$26.00
bacon, black truffle pate, beurre blanc, penne, shredded parmesan
- Uni Mentaiko Spaghetti$28.00
uni mentaiko cream sauce, ikura, mentaiko, fried garlic chips, green onions, kizami nori
Quesadillas Burgers Tacos
- Bacon Cheeseburger$21.00
beef patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, onion, mayo, ketchup, served w/fries
- Banh Mi Burger$21.00
beef patty, pickled veggies, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, mayo, sriracha, served w/fries
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$20.00
grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions, salsa, sour cream, served w/fries
- Fish Tacos$21.00
crispy fried basa, cabbage, pickled onions, tsukudani aioli, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, served w/fries
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$21.00
beef patty, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, truffle oil, mayo, served w/fries
- Pepperoni and Cheese Quesadilla$19.00
shredded mozzarella, fried pepperoni, marinara dipping sauce, served w/fries