The Social Honolulu 1170 Auahi Street Ste 250
Cold Dishes
- Beef Tataki
thinly sliced seared USDA CHOICE beef, minced garlic, thin onions, soy vinaigrette$26.00
- Ginger Hamachi
hamachi sashimi, ginger green onion sauce, tobiko, jalapeño masago, onions, shoyu, cilantro (7 pieces)$25.00
- Hamachi Jalapeño
hamachi sashimi, jalapeño, cucumber, furikake, yuzu soy vinaigrette, bubu arare, green onions (7 pieces)$25.00
- Hiyayako
cold tofu, ginger sauce, yuzu soy vinaigrette, kimchee citrus oroshi, harizuke, furikake, shaved bonito$17.00
- Ponzu Oyster Shooters
raw oysters, soy vinaigrette, kimchee citrus oroshi, tobikko, jalapeño masago, green onions (6 shooters)$20.00
- Tofu Salad
lettuce, tofu, cucumbers, harizuke, tomatoes, onions, carrots, wonton strips, kizami nori, yuzu soy vinaigrette$19.00
Fried Dishes
- Fries
crispy fries tossed in our house seasoning with your choice of preparation$13.00
- Truffle Parmesan Brussel Sprouts
fried brussel sprouts, truffle oil, shredded parmesan$15.00
- Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu, tentsuyu, kimchee citrus oroshi, kizami nori$15.00
- Fish and Chips
crispy fried basa filet, tsukudani aioli, served w/fries$23.00
- Buffalo Chicken
crispy bite sized chicken with house made buffalo sauce & ranch$19.00
- Dynamite Chicken
crispy bite sized chicken with sweet chili and firecracker drizzle$19.00
- Garlic Chicken
crispy bite sized chicken with sweet garlic soy with furikake$19.00
- Ginger Chicken
crispy bite sized chicken with cold ginger chicken sauce$19.00
- Honey Walnut Shrimp
shrimp tempura, honey walnut sauce, sweet toasted walnuts (10 pieces)$20.00
- OG Social Pork
fried pork bites, mushrooms, onions, marmalade, The Social succotash$31.00
- Paniolo Pork
fried pork bites, tomatoes, cilantro, paniolo sauce, pickled onions$31.00
- Salt and Vinegar Chicken
crispy bite sized chicken tossed in salt & vinegar seasoning$19.00
- Shrimp Spring Rolls
crispy fried bird nest rice paper wrapped shrimp rolls, chili pepper water Thai vinaigrette$17.00
- Fried Guava Pork
fried pork bites, guava glaze, The Social succotash$31.00
- Zucchini Fries
breaded and fried zucchini, chipotle aioli$13.00
Grilled Dishes
- Chef's Ribeye
USDA CHOICE steak, sautéed onions and mushrooms, orange beurre blanc, fried shallots$39.00
- Grilled Sous Vide Pork Belly Bao Sliders
pork belly, daikon kimchee, steamed bao bun (3 sliders)$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Joo Mu Luk Teishoku
deconstructed Korean lettuce wrap set$25.00
- Kalbi
1 lb boneless kalbi, grilled onions, assorted banchan$35.00
- Pulehu Ribs
grilled short ribs w/ SOCIAL seasoning, served w/ SOCIAL’s pickled onions & SOCIAL’s chili pepper water vinaigrette$33.00
- The Social Ribeye
USDA CHOICE steak, red wine demi glace, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pickled onions$39.00
Hot Dishes
- Garlic Bacon Fried Rice
sautéed garlic, caramelized onions, bacon, corn, special sauce, harizuke, 2 eggs$19.00
- Garlic Shrimp
food truck style garlic shrimp, rice$24.00
- Glazed Salmon
pan seared salmon, sweet spicy gochujang glaze, topped w/ beurre blanc, served w/ veg d’jour$25.00
- Kimchee Fried Rice
garlic bacon fried rice, kimchee, bi bim bap sauce, 2 eggs$19.00
- Lup Chong Basa
grilled basa filet, lup chong, ginger sauce, tsukudani aioli, soy vinaigrette, sautéed veggies$26.00
- Miso Ribeye
USDA CHOICE steak, miso glazed, onions, bubu arare, kimchee citrus oroshi, kizami nori, pickled onions$39.00
- The Social Moco
beef patty, crispy corn beef, sautéed onions and mushrooms, 2 eggs, brown gravy, rice$23.00
- Truffle Bacon Penne Pasta
bacon, black truffle pate, beurre blanc, penne, shredded parmesan$26.00
- Uni Mentaiko Spaghetti
uni mentaiko cream sauce, ikura, mentaiko, fried garlic chips, green onions, kizami nori$28.00
Quesadillas Burgers Tacos
- Bacon Cheeseburger
beef patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, onion, mayo, ketchup, served w/fries$21.00
- Banh Mi Burger
beef patty, pickled veggies, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, mayo, sriracha, served w/fries$21.00
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions, salsa, sour cream, served w/fries$20.00
- Fish Tacos
crispy fried basa, cabbage, pickled onions, tsukudani aioli, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, served w/fries$21.00
- Katsu Sando
menchi katsu, punalu'u bakery sweet bread, goma cabbage slaw, harizuke, served w/ fries$16.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
beef patty, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, truffle oil, mayo, served w/fries$21.00
- Pepperoni and Cheese Quesadilla
shredded mozzarella, fried pepperoni, marinara dipping sauce, served w/fries$19.00