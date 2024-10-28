The Social Honolulu 1170 Auahi Street Ste 250
Plate Lunch
Kalbi Plate Lunch
Boneless Kalbi w/ grilled onions & assorted banchan. Served w/ rice, tuna mac, toss salad, fried noodles, & pickled onions.$26.00
Garlic Shrimp Plate Lunch
Shrimp sautéed in garlic & butter, food truck-style. Served w/ rice, tuna mac, toss salad, fried noodles, & pickled onions.$26.00
Pulehu Plate Lunch
Grilled short ribs w/ SOCIAL seasoning, served w/ chili pepper water vinaigrette. Served w/ rice, tuna mac, toss salad, fried noodles, & pickled onions.$18.00
Dynamite Chicken Plate Lunch
Crispy bite-sized chicken with sweet chili & firecracker drizzle.$18.00
Garlic Chicken Plate Lunch
Crispy bite-sized chicken with sweet garlic soy & furikake.$18.00
Buffalo Chicken Plate Lunch
Crispy bite-sized chicken with house-made buffalo sauce & ranch.$18.00
Ginger Chicken Plate Lunch
Crispy bite-sized chicken topped with cold ginger sauce.$18.00
Salt & Vinegar Plate Lunch
Crispy bite-sized chicken tossed in salt & vinegar seasoning.$18.00
Burgers & Quesadillas
Bacon Cheeseburger
beef patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, onion, mayo, ketchup, served w/fries$21.00
Banh Mi Burger
beef patty, pickled veggies, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, mayo, sriracha, served w/fries$21.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger
beef patty, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, truffle oil, mayo, served w/fries$21.00
Pepperoni and Cheese Quesadilla
shredded mozzarella, fried pepperoni, marinara dipping sauce, served w/fries$19.00
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions, salsa, sour cream, served w/fries$21.00
Favorites
The Social Moco
beef patty, crispy corn beef, sautéed onions and mushrooms, 2 eggs, brown gravy, rice$23.00
Uni Mentaiko Spaghetti
uni mentaiko cream sauce, ikura, mentaiko, fried garlic chips, green onions, kizami nori$31.00
Truffle Bacon Penne Pasta
bacon, black truffle pate, beurre blanc, penne, shredded parmesan$29.00
Chicken Cajun Cream Pasta$24.00
Shrimp Cajun Cream Pasta$26.00
Chx&Shrimp Cajun Cream Pasta$30.00
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Fresh banana cream cheese filling w/ a vanilla wafer crust, topped with fresh whipped cream. *10% takeout discount not valid$10.00
Calamansi Bars A La Mode
Smooth & velvety freshly brewed Thai tea Panna Cotta topped with fresh whipped cream. *10% takeout discount not valid$13.00
Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding
bread pudding topped with a creamy dulce de leche sauce, vanilla ice cream, candied walnuts, and strawberry condensed milk *10% takeout discount not valid$13.00
Thai Tea Panna Cotta
Smooth & velvety freshly brewed Thai tea Panna Cotta topped with fresh whipped cream. *10% takeout discount not valid$9.00
Ube Coconut Bread Pudding
bread pudding topped with a creamy ube coconut tres leches sauce, vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut flakes, and strawberry condensed milk *10% takeout discount not valid$13.00OUT OF STOCK