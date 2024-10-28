The Social Honolulu 1170 Auahi Street Ste 250
Featured Items
Cold Dishes
Ginger Hamachi
hamachi sashimi, ginger green onion sauce, tobiko, jalapeño masago, onions, shoyu, cilantro (7 pieces)$27.00
Hamachi Jalapeño
hamachi sashimi, jalapeño, cucumber, furikake, yuzu soy vinaigrette, bubu arare, green onions (7 pieces)$27.00
Hiyayakko
cold tofu, ginger sauce, yuzu soy vinaigrette, kimchee citrus oroshi, harizuke, furikake, shaved bonito$17.00
Ponzu Oyster Shooters
raw oysters, soy vinaigrette, kimchee citrus oroshi, tobikko, jalapeño masago, green onions (6 shooters)$21.00
Tofu Salad
lettuce, tofu, cucumbers, harizuke, tomatoes, onions, carrots, wonton strips, kizami nori, yuzu soy vinaigrette$19.00
Fried Dishes
Fries
crispy fries tossed in our house seasoning with your choice of preparation$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Truffle Parmesan Brussel Sprouts
fried brussel sprouts, truffle oil, shredded parmesan$16.00
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu, tentsuyu, kimchee citrus oroshi, kizami nori$16.00
Fish and Chips
crispy fried basa filet, tsukudani aioli, served w/fries$23.00
Buffalo Chicken
crispy bite sized chicken with house made buffalo sauce & ranch$21.00
Dynamite Chicken
crispy bite sized chicken with sweet chili and firecracker drizzle$21.00
Garlic Chicken
crispy bite sized chicken with sweet garlic soy with furikake$21.00
Ginger Chicken
crispy bite sized chicken with cold ginger chicken sauce$21.00
Honey Walnut Shrimp
shrimp tempura, honey walnut sauce, sweet toasted walnuts (10 pieces)$21.00
OG Social Pork
fried pork bites, mushrooms, onions, marmalade, The Social succotash$33.00
Paniolo Pork
fried pork bites, tomatoes, cilantro, paniolo sauce, pickled onions$33.00
Salt and Vinegar Chicken
crispy bite sized chicken tossed in salt & vinegar seasoning$21.00
Shrimp Spring Rolls
crispy fried bird nest rice paper wrapped shrimp rolls, chili pepper water Thai vinaigrette$18.00
Zucchini Fries
breaded and fried zucchini, chipotle aioli$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Grilled Dishes
Chef's Ribeye
USDA CHOICE steak, sautéed onions and mushrooms, orange beurre blanc, fried shallots$41.00
Grilled Sous Vide Pork Belly Bao Sliders
pork belly, daikon kimchee, steamed bao bun (3 sliders)$15.00
Kalbi
1 lb boneless kalbi, grilled onions, assorted banchan$37.00
Pulehu Ribs
grilled short ribs w/ SOCIAL seasoning, served w/ SOCIAL’s pickled onions & SOCIAL’s chili pepper water vinaigrette$33.00
The Social Ribeye
USDA CHOICE steak, red wine demi glace, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pickled onions$41.00
Yakitori
5 skewers, served w/ pickled onions$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Hot Dishes
Garlic Bacon Fried Rice
sautéed garlic, caramelized onions, bacon, corn, special sauce, harizuke, 2 eggs$20.00
Garlic Shrimp
food truck style garlic shrimp, rice$26.00OUT OF STOCK
Glazed Salmon
pan seared salmon, sweet spicy gochujang glaze, topped w/ beurre blanc, served w/ veg d’jour$26.00
Kimchee Fried Rice
garlic bacon fried rice, kimchee, bi bim bap sauce, 2 eggs$20.00
Lup Chong Basa
grilled basa filet, lup chong, ginger sauce, tsukudani aioli, soy vinaigrette, sautéed veggies$27.00
Miso Ribeye
USDA CHOICE steak, miso glazed, onions, bubu arare, kimchee citrus oroshi, kizami nori, pickled onions$41.00
The Social Moco
beef patty, crispy corn beef, sautéed onions and mushrooms, 2 eggs, brown gravy, rice$23.00
Uni Mentaiko Spaghetti
uni mentaiko cream sauce, ikura, mentaiko, fried garlic chips, green onions, kizami nori$31.00
Truffle Bacon Penne Pasta
bacon, black truffle pate, beurre blanc, penne, shredded parmesan$29.00
Chicken Cajun Cream Pasta$24.00
Shrimp Cajun Cream Pasta$26.00
Chx&Shrimp Cajun Cream Pasta$30.00
Quesadillas Burgers Tacos
Bacon Cheeseburger
beef patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, onion, mayo, ketchup, served w/fries$21.00
Banh Mi Burger
beef patty, pickled veggies, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, mayo, sriracha, served w/fries$21.00
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions, salsa, sour cream, served w/fries$21.00
Fish Tacos
crispy fried basa, cabbage, pickled onions, tsukudani aioli, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, served w/fries$21.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger
beef patty, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, truffle oil, mayo, served w/fries$21.00
Pepperoni and Cheese Quesadilla
shredded mozzarella, fried pepperoni, marinara dipping sauce, served w/fries$19.00
Sides
Desserts
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Fresh banana cream cheese filling w/ a vanilla wafer crust, topped with fresh whipped cream. *10% takeout discount not valid$10.00
Calamansi Bars A La Mode
Smooth & velvety freshly brewed Thai tea Panna Cotta topped with fresh whipped cream. *10% takeout discount not valid$13.00
Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding
bread pudding topped with a creamy dulce de leche sauce, vanilla ice cream, candied walnuts, and strawberry condensed milk *10% takeout discount not valid$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Matcha Pandan Bread Pudding
Topped with a creamy matcha pandan tres leches sauce, vanilla ice cream, candied pistachios, and strawberry condensed milk$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Pumpkin Spice Latte Bread Pudding$15.00
Thai Tea Panna Cotta
Smooth & velvety freshly brewed Thai tea Panna Cotta topped with fresh whipped cream. *10% takeout discount not valid$9.00
Ube Coconut Bread Pudding
bread pudding topped with a creamy ube coconut tres leches sauce, vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut flakes, and strawberry condensed milk *10% takeout discount not valid$13.00